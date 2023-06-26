Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY

Merle Dandridge (Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent, Once on This Island)V voices the Silver Queen – and sings! – in a very special upcoming episode of the hit Disney series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.”

Watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode below! In the episode, "The Looking Glass Leap," Alice makes her first journey through the Looking Glass, where she meets the mysterious Silver Queen.

The episode will be available on Wednesday, June 28 on Disney+ as part of the season two premiere and debuts on Saturday, July 1 at 7:15 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.

The series has also featured the voices of Eden Espinosa, Christopher Fitzgerald, Mandy Gonzalez, James Monroe Iglehart, and more.

Having made an indelible mark on stage, television, and video games, Merle Dandridge continues to shine on the small screen.

Dandridge began her acting career with leading roles on Broadway in Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Rent (Joanne), Aida (Aida), Tarzan(Kala) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Soul Girl, Disciple).

Most recently, she played the role of Papa Ge, the sly demon of death, in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherrty's "Once on This Island", for which she received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Dandridge was the first woman to ever play this role, completely reinventing the character with her fearless portrayal.

Season two of the animated series will see Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, go through the Looking Glass after finding a magical mirror in the pantry that transports her to a whimsical chessboard world. On this side of the Looking Glass, anything Alice imagines is possible.

Watch the exclusive clip here:



