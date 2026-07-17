Erling Haaland Responds to Tom Holland's Dinner Invite on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon posted a new clip in which host Jimmy Fallon addresses the viral moment involving soccer star Erling Haaland and actor Tom Holland, specifically Haaland's public response to a dinner invitation after having previously left Holland's direct message unanswered.

The segment fits into the show's recent run of World Cup-adjacent content. Earlier this week, THE TONIGHT SHOW posted a clip of Jimmy Fallon's alter ego Hard Knoxx performing an original song titled KICKIN' THE BALLS in honor of the World Cup Final, and the show also staged a breath competition in which contestants yelled the word goal as long as possible in a single breath.

Tom Holland has been a recurring presence on THE TONIGHT SHOW during this period. Holland appeared as part of an ensemble segment featuring the cast of THE ODYSSEY, and his partner Zendaya also sat down with Fallon to discuss Holland revealing that Christopher Nolan wanted her for the same film.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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