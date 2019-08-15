Ensemble Cast Announced for THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE

Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Burkely Duffield and Diego Josef star in the Netflix horror film THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE, based on the book by Stephanie Perkins with a screenplay from Henry Gayden.

The graduating class at Osborne High is being targeted by a masked assailant, intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim, and only a group of misfit outsiders can stop the killings -- before their own secrets are revealed to the world.

Principal photography begins August 22 in Vancouver, Canada.

The film is produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen with 21 Laps and James Wan and Michael Clear with Atomic Monster with executive producers Emily Morris with 21 Laps, Judson Scott with Atomic Monster and Brendan Ferguson.



Next up for Atomic Monster is The Conjuring 3, which is set for release on September 11, 2020. The company is in pre-production with Mortal Kombat which is set for release on March 5, 2021 and the Untitled Atomic Monster Project to be directed by James Wan.

21 Laps' upcoming features include Fox/Disney's Ryan Reynolds-led "Free Guy," which will be released July 3, 2020 and Paramount's "Monster Problems" which will be released March 6, 2020. Other upcoming productions include the live action adaptation of "Sesame Street" at Warner Brothers and "Sovereign" starring Mahershala Ali at Focus. While their Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things 3 was recently released to record breaking numbers for the service, other upcoming TV projects with Netflix include Shadow and Bone based on the best-selling fantasy novels by Leigh Bardugo, the coming-of-age series I Am Not Okay With This and the limited series All The Light We Cannot See, based on the award-winning novel of the same name.





Related Articles View More TV Stories