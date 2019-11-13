Ellen DeGeneres' SOMETIMES I LIE to Star Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been tapped to star in Fox's upcoming thriller "Sometimes I Lie," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which is being produced by Ellen DeGeneres, revolves around Amber Reynolds (Gellar), who is in a coma and can't remember how she got there - but knows it wasn't an accident. Terrified and trapped in her own body, she tries to piece together her memories of the past week. With a husband who no longer loves her, a sister hiding a dangerous secret and an ex-boyfriend who can't let go of her, Amber knows someone is lying - and that her life is still in danger.

The potential series alternates between her paralyzed present, the week before her accident and a series of childhood diaries from 20 years ago. The psychological thriller asks: Is something really a lie if you believe it's the truth?

Robin Swicord will write the script based on the novel of the same name by former BBC journalist Alice Feeney. He will also executive produce with Gellar.

Gellar also signed onto Fox's "Other People's Houses," a dramedy based on the novel by Abbi Waxman, in August.

This story was originally presented by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





