Edgar Ramírez Will Star in YES DAY

Deadline reports that actor Edgar Ramirez has joined "Yes Day," a new movie from Netflix and Jennifer Garner.

Ramírez plays Carlos, the husband of Garner's Allison Torres. Jenna Ortega will play their daughter Katie.

"Yes Day" revolves around parents attempting to make it through an entire day by only saying "yes" to their children's requests. Garner practices this with her own children. The children's book was written by Tom Lichtenheld and Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Ramírez starred as Gianni Versace in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story." He's also known for roles in "Joy," "The Girl on the Trian, and "Gold."

Read the original story on Deadline.





