EVERYONE CALLS ME MIKE to Make Streaming Debut on IndiePix Unlimited

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EVERYONE CALLS ME MIKE, a high seas thriller starring Cesar Award winner Pierre Lottin, is set to make its streaming debut on IndiePix Unlimited on July 31.

SYNOPSIS

Sailing the world aboard their blue schooner, Jean (Pierre Lottin), Isabelle (Daphné Patakia), and Isabelle's young son Damien (Thibault Dierickx) stop in Djibouti to repair a broken engine. There they meet Mike, a resourceful taxi driver who helps them track down a hard-to-find part. As their search drags on, Mike asks to join them on the next leg of their journey. Jean is reluctant, but with the dangerous Gulf of Aden ahead, an extra pair of hands could be useful. When they finally set sail for the Seychelles, Mike comes aboard. After several days at sea, a Somali fishing vessel approaches. The fishermen reveal themselves to be pirates and seize the schooner, taking the crew hostage. Then, without warning, Mike pulls out a gun and kills the pirates' leader, saving the family. The immediate danger is over, but the boat's radio has been destroyed, and land is still days away. Alone on the open ocean, Jean and Isabelle find themselves trapped with a man they barely know. Why is Mike carrying a gun, and can they really trust him?

2026 Best Supporting Actor César winner Pierre Lottin (The Stranger) and Lumière nominee Daphné Patakia (Benedetta) star in Guillaume Bonnier's taut feature film debut, spectacularly shot on location across Djibouti, the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

EVERYONE CALLS ME MIKE (2023) Written & Directed by: Guillaume Bonnier Cast: Pierre Lottin, Daphné Patakia, Abdirisak Mohamad, Thibault Dierickx Co-Produced by: Matthieu Deniau, Phillipe Grivel, Michel Klein Executive produced by: Cédric Walter Cinematography by: David Grinberg Genre: World Cinema/Thriller RT: 87 minutes Aspect Ratio: 16:9 HD Sound: 2.0 Stereo

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