EPIX's Stand-Up Series UNPROTECTED SETS Returns Oct. 16

Unprotected Sets returns for a second season, with an all new class of killer comedians.

Unprotected Sets returns for a second season, with an all new class of killer comedians. In this voyeuristic, stand-up comedy series, nex-gen headliners allow cameras behind the scenes, and inside their minds, giving viewers a premium experience, connecting the comedy with their intimate confessions. It only feels fun if it's...Unprotected Sets. The series is produced by MGM Television and Evolution Media.

Comedians Featured by Episode:

Episode 201: Calvin Evans (Chicago) & Hanna Dickinson (Washington, DC) - Friday, October 16th at 12 AM ET/PT

Episode 202: Kira Soltanovich (San Francisco) & Mike Vecchione (New York) - Friday, October 23rd at 12:30 AM ET/PT

Episode 203: Corey Rodrigues (Boston) & Steph Tolev (Toronto) - Friday, October 30th at 12:35 AM ET/PT

Episode 204: Kabir Singh (Bay Area) & Kellen Erskine (Bay Area) - Friday, November 6th at 12:50 AM ET/PT

Episode 205: Rita Brent (Jackson, MS) & Dave Waite (Cincinnati) - Friday, November 13th at 12 AM ET/PT

Episode 206: Jared Logan (Morgantown, WV) & Clayton English (Atlanta) - Friday, November 20th at 12:10 AM ET/PT

Episodes 207, 208, 209 and 210 will air in early 2021.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

Evolution Media, an MGM company, has produced some of the most buzz-worthy non-fiction programming spanning a wide array of formats and genres across broadcast and cable television networks. The company has garnered numerous awards and industry accolades including 13 Telly Awards, a CableFax Best Series Award, multiple Reality TV Awards for Best Series and the Best Reality Show award from the Critics' Choice Awards.



Evolution Media's current slate of long-running hit series includes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY and VANDERPUMP RULES for Bravo; its break-out format Botched for E! Network; MTV's hit revival The Hills: New Beginnings, and SEX LIFE for MGM's Epix. Since its formation 1987, the company has produced more than 60 series for various networks including TLC's Clean Sweep and The Adam Carolla Project; truTV's action series Ocean Force; MTV's Yo Momma; Bravo's Date My Ex, Gay Weddings and Boy Meets Boy; VH1's Bands Reunited; ABC Family's teen reality hit, Switched!; Disney Channel's groundbreaking teen series Bug Juice, Movie Surfers, Code:9 and the tele-feature Now You See It; HGTV's Desperate Spaces; the reality comedy Growing Up Twisted for A&E; He's a Lady for TBS; WeTV's critically acclaimed series High School Confidential; BET's talker My Black is Beautiful; and the award-winning feature documentary Camp Out (Logo).

View More TV Stories Related Articles