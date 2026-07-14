EJAE Showcases Vocal Range on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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A clip from THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW captures host Jennifer Hudson reacting with visible amazement as singer EJAE demonstrates her vocal range during a studio appearance. The footage, posted to the show's YouTube channel, highlights a moment that drew a strong response from Hudson.

EJAE is a singer who appeared on the program to showcase her vocal range, with Hudson's reaction serving as the segment's central moment.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is a daytime talk program hosted by Jennifer Hudson, featuring a mix of celebrity interviews and musical performances. The show has regularly spotlighted musical guests across its run, including, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld, a live performance by R&B singer Alex Isley of her song MAYBE AGAIN before a studio audience.

EJAE's appearance adds to the program's track record of showcasing vocalists in a format that allows for direct exchanges with Hudson, whose own background as a performer often shapes how she engages with musical guests on the show.

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