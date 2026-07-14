EJAE Admits Practicing to Jennifer Hudson's Songs as a Trainee on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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A new clip from THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW features singer EJAE making a candid admission to host Jennifer Hudson: she used Hudson's songs as practice material during her years as a music trainee. The moment, posted to the show's YouTube channel, captures the conversation between the two artists in front of a studio audience.

EJAE is a recording artist and songwriter who has built a profile in the R&B and pop space. Her appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW gave her the opportunity to speak directly with one of the artists whose music she studied early in her career, adding a personal dimension to the interview segment.

Recent musical guests have included R&B artist Alex Isley, who performed her song MAYBE AGAIN live before the studio audience.

EJAE's conversation with Hudson stands out for its personal angle, with the singer describing how Hudson's recordings served as a direct training tool before she launched her own career as a recording artist.