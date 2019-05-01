E! to Air Four Hours of Red Carpet Coverage From the Met Gala

A-list celebrities and fashion's elite will assemble once again in New York City for "fashion's biggest night out" as E! goes "Live From the Red Carpet" at the 71st annual Met Gala on Monday, May 6th. E!'s comprehensive multi-platform coverage includes a four-hour live television event beginning at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT, as well as unparalleled digital and social coverage.

"Met Gala is one of the most anticipated nights of the year when it comes to fashion and celebrity, and we are thrilled to bring our audience more coverage than ever before with 'Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala' expanding to four hours," said Jen Neal, EVP, Marketing and Executive Producer, Live Events, E! "This year's theme of 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' is certain to deliver a myriad unforgettable, avant garde looks, and our red carpet team will once again deliver every moment with insights, commentary and expertise in a way that only E! can."

Broadcasting from the historic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the program will feature a star studded E! fashion panel led by "E! News" co-host Giuliana Rancic; celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski; "E! News" Style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi; award-winning journalist, former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue and judge on Bravo's "Project Runway" Elaine Welteroth as they provide real-time updates from the stars as they prepare for the big night, along with live reaction and fashion analysis, plus an inside look at the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. "E! News" correspondent Zuri Hall will also be at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to talk to the biggest names in fashion and entertainment with expected attendees including co-chairs Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, and Harry Styles, plus celebrities such as Blake Lively, Cardi B, Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez, Zendaya and many more, and give viewers an up-close look at all the avant garde and extravagant ensembles themed to "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

As part of the network's multi-platform coverage, "E! Stream The Red Carpet: Met Gala," returns with "The Rundown" host Erin Lim, "Daily Pop" co-host Justin Sylvester, and actor and Pop culture personality Frankie Grande. They'll provide in-depth insights on Met Gala red carpet fashion on @ENews' Twitter, the "E! News" app, and eonline.com beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. As an "E! Stream The Red Carpet: Met Gala" partner, Maybelline New York will provide fans a beauty tutorial to highlight the red carpet trends to recreate a toned down version or a fully over the top Camp style.

The coverage continues on Tuesday, May 7th with "E! News" at 7pm ET/PT as co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy reveal all of the wildest fashion moments from the red carpet that you didn't see, including all the behind the scenes action with the stars as they get ready to walk the famed steps. Plus "E! News" will exclusively be getting ready with some of the most favorite fashionable A-listers, including Kris Jenner, Nina Dobrev, and Winnie Harlow, and viewers will get tips on how to get Kim Kardashians West's Met Gala look with her hairstylist Chris Appleton. The week of the Met Gala, both "Daily Pop" at 12pm ET/PT and "Live from E!" at 2pm ET/11am PT will also feature Pop culture discussions leading up to Met Gala as they break down the buzziest headlines from the fashion spectacle.

Complete Schedule:

Monday, May 6th

5:00pm ET/ 2:00pm PT

"Live from the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala" featuring "E! News" co-host Giuliana Rancic; celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski; "E! News" Style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi; and award-winning journalist, former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue and judge on Bravo's "Project Runway" Elaine Welteroth.

7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT

"E! Stream The Red Carpet: Met Gala" returns with "The Rundown" host Erin Lim, "Daily Pop" co-host Justin Sylvester, and actor and Pop culture personality Frankie Grande.

Tuesday, May 7th

12:00pm ET/PT

"Daily Pop" featuring co-hosts Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester discussing the most unforgettable fashion moments from the Met Gala.

2:00pm ET/11:00am PT

"Live From E!" on the "E! News" page on Facebook Live and at eonline.com featuring "E! News" Chief Correspondent Melanie Bromley and "E! News" correspondent Will Marfuggi as they dish on the most buzzed about Met Gala highlights.

7:00pm ET/PT

"E! News," co-hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy, will reveal all of the wildest fashion moments from the red carpet that you didn't see, including all the behind the scenes action with the stars as they get ready to walk the famed steps. Plus "E! News" will exclusively be getting ready with some of the most favorite fashionable A-listers including Kris Jenner, Nina Dobrev, and Winnie Harlow, and viewers will get tips on how to get Kim Kardashians West's Met Gala look with her hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Digital & Social

Fan-favorite Top Stories on "E! News"' Instagram will feature Met Gala coverage on Tuesday, May 7th, delivering E!'s fresh, comedic and quick-pace take on the biggest moments of the night. "E! News" will also debut Met Gala focused segments of their immensely popular Snapchat series, "The Rundown" hosted by Erin Lim on Wednesday, May 8th and "What the Fashion" on Thursday, May 9th. E! Online will also feature real time, comprehensive, WALL TO WALL coverage of fashion's biggest night, with live reporting, exclusive commentary, and deeper gallery experiences than ever before.

Fans can follow every moment as the event unfolds and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content on "E! News" digital at eonline.com, by downloading the "E! News" app, @enews across social platforms (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook), @e_news on Snapchat, and @eentertainment (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat). Style fans can also follow along @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach to the night.

E!'s "Live From The Red Carpet" is produced by Wilshire Studios. Gary Snegaroff, Gerry Johnston, and Shaun Smith are executive producers.





