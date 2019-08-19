Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire To Host CMAs After Brad Paisley Departs

Variety reports that, after 11 years of Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood consistently hosting the Country Music Awards, ABC and the Country Music Association have decided to change things up. Underwood returns with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire--Paisley departed the program.

"As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can't wait to watch," wrote Paisley.

"It's an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year," said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern. "In addition to awarding the year's best and brightest in the genre, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn't think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show."

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are world-renowned country music icons. Parton is best known as singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist--she wrote the score for the Broadway musical adaptation of her 1980 comedy film "9 to 5." McEntire has been performing for over 40 years, and even starred in the Broadway revival of "Annie Get Your Gun in 2001."

Read the original story on Variety.





