Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues March 7

AXIOS on HBO continues SUNDAY, MARCH 7 (6:00-6:30 P.M. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.

The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This episode features the following segments:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan spar over the future of the GOP, America's stance on climate change and who's responsible for the January 6th riot at the Capitol.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), one of the most powerful figures in Washington, is interviewed by Axios co-founder Mike Allen on bipartisanship, the President's COVID relief plan, the mounting national debt, reforming the filibuster and the Biden tax plan.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sits down with Axios health care reporter Caitlin Owens to discuss the future of COVID-19 vaccines, creating a booster shot, variants and the potential for mRNA beyond COVID-19.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse speaks with Axios business editor Dan Primack about the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple, the controversies surrounding their cryptocurrency XRP and why the U.S. is falling behind in crypto. They also delve into the volatility of the crypto market and what the U.S. Treasury could do to make it work better.



AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.