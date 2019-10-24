Disney+ Hires Jen D'Angelo to Write HOCUS POCUS 2

The soon-to-be-launched Disney Plus has brought on Jen D'Angelo to write the script for a "Hocus Pocus" sequel, according to a Collider exclusive.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are not attached to the project at the moment, but sources say that D'Angelo is working to bring back their original characters Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson.

"Since the project is still in early development at Disney's forthcoming streaming service, it remains unclear whether they'll be the main characters, or whether we'll see them pass the proverbial torch to a new generation of witches," Collider's Jeff Sneider said.

The original Disney film from 1993 was written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris and directed by Kenny Ortega. It follows a young boy (played by Omri Katz) in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween who resurrects a villainous, yet comedic, trio of witches - the Sanderson Sisters.

D'Angelo's credits include writing-producing Fox's "LA to Vegas" and CBS's "Happy Together."She played Veronica in "*Loosely Exactly Nicole" and has appeared on "Workaholics," "Fast Food Heights," "Cougar Town" and "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous."

Disney Plus will launch on November 12 and allow users to stream Disney classics and Disney Plus original series.

This news was originally reported by Collider and can be read here.





