Disney Channel Will Premiere DISNEY FAM JAM on February 23

Disney Channel's first family dance competition series, "Disney Fam Jam," will premiere on SUNDAY, FEB. 23 (8:25 p.m. EST/PST), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. "Disney Fam Jam," is inspired by choreographer Phil Wright's "The Parent Jam™" dance classes, which are streamed online and have become a viral sensation. Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman, stars of the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES 2," will co-host the half-hour Multicam series.

Each episode of the competition series will feature two families with kids hitting the floor to see which will be crowned "Disney Fam Jam" champions. At the end of each episode, the studio audience will vote for their favorite dance family, resulting in the winners taking home a $10,000 prize along with a "Disney Fam Jam" trophy.

Wright will take the audience behind the scenes as he gets to know each family and how dance plays a part in their lives. The families will learn choreography from Wright and master their special moves during the rehearsal of their big stage performance. Martin and Tordjman will join Wright on the electrifying "Disney Fam Jam" stage, where the families come together to compete in front of the studio audience.

Phil Wright is a world-renowned dance teacher and choreographer. He created and founded "The Parent Jam™." He travels the world bringing families and students together to provide encouragement and positivity in each dance class. Wright has worked with some of today's top artists including Lil Nas X, Will Smith, MC Hammer, TLC and G-Eazy ft. Cardi B.

At just 18 years old, Ariel Martin is an accomplished actress, singer, entrepreneur and author. In addition to starring in the Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES 2," Martin is a social media sensation, having over 40 million followers across platforms.

Trevor Tordjman most recently reprises his role as Bucky, Seabrook High's head cheerleader, in the Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES 2," the highly anticipated sequel to "ZOMBIES." An accomplished dancer, Tordjman is best known for his role as a series regular on five seasons of the dance drama "The Next Step," the highest-rated teen show on Canada's Family Channel.

"Disney Fam Jam" is a production of Matador Content. The series is executive produced by Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and James Sunderland ("Lip Sync Battle"), Irene Dreayer ("The Suite Life of Zack & Cody") and Phil Wright.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Eric McCandless





Related Articles View More TV Stories