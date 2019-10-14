Disney Channel Orders Family Dance Competition Series DISNEY FAM JAM

"Disney Fam Jam," a family dance competition series, has received a straight-to-series order at Disney Channel, it was exclusively announced on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" today. The competition series is inspired by choreographer Phil Wright's "The Parent Jam™" dance classes, which are streamed online and have become a viral sensation. Production will commence in November.

Each episode of the competition series will feature two families hitting the floor in three unique rounds of dance battles to see which family will be crowned "Disney Fam Jam" Champs. The multicam series will have a team of mentors overseeing each dance round while a studio audience of families cheers them on.

Nancy Kanter, executive vice president, Content and Creative Strategy, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, "Disney Channel's core audience is extremely passionate about dance and music as we have seen with the global success of Disney Channel musicals, special episodes and short-form programming. 'Disney Fam Jam' will take diverse, awe-inspiring families out of their living rooms and into the spotlight for a celebration of dance, family and fun."

Phil Wright is a world-renowned teacher and choreographer. He created and founded "The Parent Jam." He travels the world bringing families and students together to provide encouragement and positivity in each dance class. Wright has worked with some of today's top artists including Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Will Smith, MC Hammer, TLC and G-Eazy feat. Cardi B.

"Disney Fam Jam" is a production of Matador Content. The series is executive produced by Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin ("Lip Sync Battle"), Irene Dreayer ("The Suite Life of Zack & Cody") and Phil Wright. James Sunderland ("Lip Sync Battle," "America's Got Talent") will serve as showrunner.





