Disney Channel Casting Sets Exciting Tempo for Upcoming Original Movie SPIN

Avantika Vandanapu stars.

An international ensemble of talented veteran and burgeoning young actors have been cast in the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie "Spin," about an Indian American teen who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture. Joining the previously announced lead, Avantika Vandanapu, is Bollywood's renowned Abhay Deol ("Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara"), UK comedian/actor Meera Syal ("Yesterday"), and actors Aryan Simhadri ("Adventures in Wonder Park"), Michael Bishop ("Grace Beside Me"), Jahbril Cook ("A Week Away"), Kerri Medders ("Alexa & Katie") and Anna Cathcart (a fan favorite from Disney's "Descendants" 2 and 3, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"). Production will begin in October for a 2021 premiere on Disney Channel.

"Spin" follows Rhea (Vandanapu), an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family's Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother's passing. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and a long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

Abhay Deol will play the role of Rhea's father, Arvind; Meera Syal will play Rhea's spirited grandmother, Asha; Aryan Simhadri is Rhea's younger brother, Rohan; Michael Bishop is Max; Anna Cathcart is Molly; Jahbril Cook is Watson; Kerri Medders is Ginger.

Manjari Makijany ("Desert Dolphin") will direct "Spin" with Zanne Devine ("Easy A," "I, Tonya") serving as executive producer and writing by Carley Steiner ("Play Date") and Josh Cagan ("The Duff").

