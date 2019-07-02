Discovery to Premiere New Series UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE

Billionaire Glenn Stearns still believes in the American Dream. In order to prove that anybody in this country can be successful with the right knowledge, he's attempting a monumental challenge that most would claim is impossible. UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE, premiering Tuesday, August 6 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery, follows this self-made mogul to see if he can build a million-dollar company in just 90 days.

With just $100 in his pocket, Glenn will ditch his private jet and yacht and head to Erie, Pa., where he will assume the alias "Glenn Bryant" - a regular guy who's spent the last 30 years in corporate America but always dreamed to have a business of his own. To make things fair, he won't use his real name, contacts or wealth - just the principles, methods and process that made him the billionaire he is today. Along the way, he'll share practical tips and the knowledge on how to build a fortune from his three decades in business. But in order to succeed, Glenn will need to come up with a million-dollar idea and find a team to help him build it.

Glenn's roots prove just how far he's come. Born to a struggling working-class family, he was diagnosed dyslexic and fathered a child at the young age of 14. The cards were stacked against him. Despite all this, he forged ahead and became the first in his family to graduate from college and fought for everything he's earned. Today, Glenn is worth a fortune and is part of some of the most influential circles in the world. But can he earn that same trust in working-class Erie, Pennsylvania?

After 90 days, Glenn will reveal his true identity and share an added twist - the top performing team members will earn a stake in the company and a key role running it. An independent financial evaluator will also assess the value of the new company to see whether it has hit the mark. If it's a penny short of $1 million, Glenn will put $1 million of his own money into the business. So regardless of whether or not Glenn hits the mark, the people who helped him build the business from scratch will win.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week on DiscoveryGO.

UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE is produced for Discovery Channel by This is Just a Test. For This is Just a Test, Aengus James, Colin King Miller, Tim Warren and Cynthia Childs are executive producers and Melinda Cea is co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle and Carter Figueroa are executive producers and Jessica Mollo is associate producer.





