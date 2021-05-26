Discovery Plus Greenlights MEET YOUR MAKERS SHOWDOWN

The country's top artisans will produce stunning creations in the newly greenlighted discovery+ series, Meet Your Makers Showdown. The series will be hosted by Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominated actress, recording artist, and crafting enthusiast, Chrissy Metz, who is an avid scrapbooker and former preschool teacher with a passion for motivating people working to achieve their dreams.

In each of the six hour-long episodes, four of THE WORLD'S BEST artisans will complete two challenges that test their ingenious creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft. Inspiration judge, multi-GRAMMY Awards® winning singer, songwriter, actress and author, LeAnn Rimes will lead fellow judges on a walkthrough among contestants that delves into each artist's creative process, uncovering what makes them tick.

Craft expert judge, best-selling author, designer and TV host, Mark Montano will evaluate each maker's technique and originality, and together with a weekly guest judge who specializes in the featured trade, the three will award $10,000 to the maker who creates something fans would covet. The wide range of artistic categories include paper art, fluid painting, stained glass, polymer clay, candle making and artisanal soap. The series will be available to stream on discovery+ later this year.

"Meet Your Makers Showdown spotlights the nation's obsession with handcrafted goods as featured in the countless viral videos and tutorials exploding on social media," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV, whose team also greenlights home content for discovery+. "With encouragement from creative powerhouses Chrissy Metz, LeAnn Rimes and Mark Montano, these makers will pull out all the stops to impress the judges, make boutique-worthy creations, and walk away with a $10,000 prize."