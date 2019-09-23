David Hasselhoff Shares Second Single From Upcoming Album

As most of the world already knows, iconic star of the screen and multi-platinum selling singer David Hasselhoff will be releasing his new album Open Your Eyes on September 27. The album is a new peak in an already illustrious career finding The Hoff joined by a host of equally legendary guest musicians including such talents as film composer Tyler Bates, producer Todd Rundgren, country singer Charlie Daniels, and The Stooges' guitarist James Williamson who joined Hasselhoff on the album's first single, the titular track "Open Your Eyes!"

Now, Hasselhoff is ready to release his next single, this time backed by superstar guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars on a superb cover of The Jesus & Mary Chain's neo-psych stunner "Head On." The song was a major hit for the Reid brothers back in 1989 and Easton and Hasselhoff's version remain true to the song's overall structure while adding a bit more swagger courtesy of Hasselhoff's excellent vocal performance and Easton's precise playing. Easton's extraordinary skill as a guitarist helped propel his band The Cars into last year's induction class to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Sadly, the music world mourned the passing of Cars' frontman Ric Ocasek earlier this month.

Meanwhile, The Hoff continues his preparations for the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a much anticipated tour through Germany, Austria & Switzerland beginning October 2!

2 Oct - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany

3 Oct - Max-Schmeling-Halle - Berline, Germany

5 Oct - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany

6 Oct - Olympiahalle München - Munich, Germany

8 Oct - Congress Room Dogana - Innsbruck, Austria

10 Oct - Wiener Stadthalle Halle D - Wien, Austria

12 Oct - Stadthalle Graz - Graz, Austria

14 Oct - Samsung Hall - Zürich, Switzerland

15 Oct - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany

17 Oct - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

18 Oct - König Pilsener Arena - Oberhausen, Germany

20 Oct - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

OPEN YOUR EYES TRACK LIST:

1. Open Your Eyes feat. James Williamson (The Stooges)

2. Head On feat. Elliot Easton (The Cars)

3. I Melt With You feat. Steve Stevens (Billy Idol)

4. Lips Like Sugar feat. A Flock of Seagulls

5. "Heroes" feat. Tyler Bates

6. Here I Go Again feat. Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns)

7. Jump In My Car feat. Todd Rundgren

8. Rhinestone Cowboy feat. Charlie Daniels

9. If You Could Read My Mind feat. Ava Cherry

10. Sugar, Sugar feat. Steve Cropper

11. Mit 66 Jahren feat. Patrick Moraz (Yes/The Moody Blues)

12. Sweet Caroline feat. Ministry

13. That's Life





