Dark Star Announces US Release Dates for TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN

Los Angeles-based Dark Star Pictures have announced upcoming US Release dates TODAY for TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN and AILEEN WUORNOS: AMERICAN BOOGEYWOMAN.

The releases include a nationwide one- night Fathom release (In over 750 cinemas) for both titles, with VOD and DVD release to follow in September and October respectively.

TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN will have its Fathom Release on August 16 with a US VOD and DVD release to follow on September 3, 2021.

Set in a gritty and decadent 1970s America, TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN follows elusive and charming killer Ted Bundy and the manhunt that brought him to justice, involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase "serial killer."

Daniel Farrands wrote and directed the project, which stars Chad Michael Murray (House Of Wax, The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia, and Riverdale) as Bundy. Rounding out the key cast are Genre actress Lin Shaye (Insidious franchise, The Grudge, Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels) and Holland Roden (Escape Room 2, Teen Wolf).

AILEEN WUORNOS: AMERICAN BOOGEYWOMAN will have its Fathom Release on September 20 with a US VOD/DVD Release on October 8, 2021.

Companion piece and 'Monster' Prequel, AILEEN WUORNOS: AMERICAN BOOGEYWOMAN focuses on serial killer Aileen Wuornos, which is also directed by Farrands and stars Peyton List in the title role (Cobra Kai, Tobin Bell ("Jigsaw" from the Saw Franchise), Lydia Hearst (The Haunting Of Sharon Tate), Nick Vallelonga (Green Book), Swen Temmel (In Time, Backtrace), Meadow Williams (Boss Level. Den Of Thieves), and Andrew Biernat (Shadow's Edge).

"We are thrilled to be bringing these films to audiences across the country, director Daniel Farrands has taken two of America's most heinous serial killers and managed to spin their stories in a fresh way - introducing a genre film style to these familiar true crime stories. People will be able to experience these chapters of American history in a new way," commented Michael Repsch, President Dark Star Pictures.