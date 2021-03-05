Dan Abrams' Law&Crime Network Launches on Peacock

Law&Crime, the leading legal and true crime network, will be available on Peacock starting on March 5th in advance of the network's coverage of the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder case.



Law&Crime is the only network featuring multiple trials daily plus original programs like"Brian Ross Investigates" hosted by former ABC Chief Investigative Correspondent, Brian Ross, "Trial File" and "Prime Crime."

The network recently featured the murder trial of James Prokopovitz in Wisconsin and continues to invest in new programming acquisitions like the hit viral show "Caught in Providence" for its primetime lineup.

Additionally, Law&Crime series including Buried with Love, Vanished and Trial File will be available on Peacock in the coming months.

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on most major OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus as well as on basic cable packages in most states in the country.