DRAG RACE FRANCE Returns for Season 4 with Ten New Queens

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After three seasons and a cult-favorite All-Star version, Drag Race France is back for a fourth season. Entering a new era, the series will feature new queens, new rules, and a new Werk Room.

Season 4 is promised brand-new twists, French and international guest stars, and more surprises. New this year is the Golden Baguette. Before leaving the Werk Room, each eliminated queen will have one final mission: awarding the Golden Baguette to the sister of her choice. The queen who receives this power will be able to save one of the bottom three queens the following week, or save herself if she’s in danger. It’s the ultimate get out of jail card!

Ten new queens are ready to compete to win the title of France’s Next Drag Superstar. Following in the footsteps of Paloma, Keiona, Le Filip, and All Stars winner Mami Watta are Azemylia, Créatine Price, Daisy Superbitch, Fluffy Bidule, Holly White, La Harpie, Lana Cotta, MALAWITTE, Margarette, and Sublyme.

French superstar Nicky Doll will return as host, and be seated beside her long-time accomplice Daphné Bürki and returning judge, journalist Loïc Prigent. To kick off the season in grand style, Drag Race France welcomes a superstar, Isabelle Adjani, as its first guest judge.

Drag Race France Live will return with a new show led by Thomas Jolly as artistic director, who is known for being the visionary behind the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ceremonies.

Drag Race France is produced in France by Endemol France and Shake Shake Shake, jointly with World of Wonder Productions. Executive producers of the show are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles in partnership with France Télévisions.

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