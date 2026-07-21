DJ Khaled Visits THE TONIGHT SHOW to Discuss New Album and Film Producing

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DJ Khaled stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a conversation covering several fronts of his career, from philanthropy to music to film production. The wide-ranging interview touched on his annual charity golf tournament, a new studio album, and his first major move as a movie producer.

During the sit-down with host Jimmy Fallon, Khaled discussed the We The Best Golf Classic, his annual charity golf tournament that he hosts each year. He also spoke about recording his new album, titled Aalam of God, giving viewers a look at where his music career currently stands and the direction of the project.

Khaled also revealed that he is producing a new film starring Al Pacino, marking a significant step into the world of movie production. He did not elaborate extensively on the project's details during the segment, but the announcement represented a notable expansion beyond his work as a recording artist and DJ.

The appearance offered a broad portrait of Khaled at a moment when he is simultaneously active in music, charity, and now film, with Aalam of God and the Al Pacino project both in progress at the time of the interview.

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