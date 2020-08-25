DISARM HATE Film Sheds Light on Gun Violence in the LGBTQ+ Community

The film is narrated by Harvey Fierstein.

Beginning as a road trip for nine diverse members of the LGBTQ community, THE JOURNEY turned into so much more than anyone could have expected. Exploring their individual similarities and differences, the group develops a life-changing bond as they visit prominent sites of gun violence that have affected LGBTQ people nationwide. This common ground opens up discussions, between the travelers and the people they meet along the way, that look to alleviate these horrific hate crimes and bring a better understanding to all.

Director Julianna Brudek's vision behind the film is: "I wanted to bring awareness to how disproportionately gun violence has affected the less privileged members of our community. Two weeks before Matthew Shepard was brutally murdered, Rita Hester, a trans woman of color, was murdered, and the media buried the story. Forgotten forever. I didn't want that to happen to the Hispanic LGBTQs that lost their lives at Pulse Nightclub. As a community, we must remember the hate crimes, and work together to stop violence perpetrated on each and every one of us."

Executive Producer Peter Spirer says "Disarm Hate has opened my eyes to the pain the LGBTQ community has had to confront and the bravery with which they have faced untold obstacles. It's a road movie but so much more!"

