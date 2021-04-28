DANGEROUS LADIES Will Premiere at 2021 Sarasota Film Festival

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is proud to announce that Dangerous Ladies: Voices of the Suffragists, the documentary following the theatre's Suffragist Project-an artistic celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment (August 20, 2020), the woman's right to vote-will premiere at this year's Sarasota Film Festival. Produced by Manatee Educational Television (METV) in association with BTN Films, Dangerous Ladies chronicles the events of FST's year-long project, which brought together over 60 community organizations from Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

"We are thrilled that the documentary is premiering at the Film Festival," said Kate Alexander, FST's Associate Director At-Large and Director of The Suffragist Project. "The COVID pandemic eliminated so many of our city's public offerings, including months of Suffragist Project performances, exhibits, and discussions. This premiere is a testament to the remarkable resiliency of our local artists."

Dangerous Ladies uses in-depth interviews, dramatic monologues, and musical performances to look back on the suffragists and their forerunners, whose courage ultimately led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. The film also features excerpts from Suffragist Project events, including one-on-one interviews with local leaders, performances by the Choral Artists of Sarasota, and Historically Speaking, a three-day in-school residency created by FST to inspire students to write their own plays exploring themes like suffrage and civil rights.

"It was an absolute joy to work with FST and BTN Films on this film," shared Charles Clapsaddle, METV Station Manager and Director/Producer of the film. "Dangerous Ladies strikes a great balance between highlighting the fantastic artistic work created by the community as part of the Suffragist Project with sharing the historical perspective and experience of the suffragists. It's truly a celebration of the incredible work that the 60+ community organizations were able to create."

"At BTN Films our motto is, 'We tell the stories that need to be told,'" said Judge Charles E. Williams, one of the co-founders of BTN Films, Inc. "The story of the struggle for women to vote in this country is one of those stories. As we developed this film over the past year during the hardships of the pandemic, we found strength in the stories of these brave women and men who fought for women's suffrage. Their determination and their battle to get the 19th Amendment passed is an inspiration to all of us."

"I was struck by the way FST was determined to see this project through, pandemic or not," added Retired Judge Durand Adams, the other founder of BTN Films, Inc., "and how they never, ever, even considered giving up, while working against all odds."

Photo Credit: Sarah Haley