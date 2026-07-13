DANCING WITH THE STARS Pros Give THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Staff Dance Lessons

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Professionals from DANCING WITH THE STARS stopped by THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to put the daytime talk program's staff through their paces in a dance lesson segment, footage of which has been posted to the show's YouTube channel. The clip captures behind-the-scenes moments as crew and staff members take instruction from the competition series' seasoned pros on the studio floor.

The dance lesson segment fits into the show's recurring pattern of lighthearted, participatory content that puts its own team in front of the camera. DANCING WITH THE STARS, the long-running ABC competition series, pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers each season, and its pros have become recognizable figures in their own right.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW has been an active source of performance and entertainment clips on YouTube, including a recent segment featuring singer Alex Isley performing her song MAYBE AGAIN live before a studio audience. THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is a daytime talk program hosted by Jennifer Hudson, the Oscar-winning singer and actress. The show regularly incorporates musical performances, celebrity interviews, and interactive segments with its staff and studio audience as part of its format.