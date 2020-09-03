Cooper Hoffman & Alana Haim Will Star in Untitled 1970s Film

Hoffman is the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Deadline reports that Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) and musician Alana Haim will make their feature acting debuts in an upcoming film from director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Bradley Cooper and Bennie Safdie also star.

Hoffman will be the protagonist of the film; he plays a child actor.

Haim and Anderson have worked together on the music videos for "Summer Girl" and "Little of Your Love."

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles