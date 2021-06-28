Comedy Special ENTRE NOS PRESENTS: FRANKIE QUIÑONES: SUPERHOMIES Debuts July 9 On HBO Max

HBO's new stand-up comedy special FRANKIE QUIÑONES: SUPERHOMIES will debut FRIDAY, JULY 9 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max. After his successful run in HBO's "Entre Nos" comedy series, internet and viral sensation Frankie Quiñones takes center stage in his very own half-hour comedy special.



In ENTRE NOS PRESENTS: FRANKIE QUIÑONES: SUPERHOMIES, Frankie talks about family, growing up as a Mexican-American in Los Angeles, and the difficulties of dating. But it wouldn't be a Frankie Quiñones show without his alter-egos Creeper (from the popular CholoFit sketches) and "JC" Juanita Carmelita, who also join him for the occasion.



With ENTRE NOS PRESENTS: FRANKIE QUIÑONES: SUPERHOMIES, Frankie becomes part of the select group of Latinx comedy stars with their own "Entre Nos Presents" special. All previous fifteen installments of both HBO's "Entre Nos" series and "Entre Nos Presents" comedy specials are available to stream on HBO Max. The Entre Nos label has featured dozens of beloved and upcoming Latino comedy artists, including Aida Rodriguez, Alex Carabano, Alex Marin, Chris Estrada, Christine Medrano, Crystian Ramirez, Eric Blake, Erik Rivera, Francisco Ramos, Gina Brillon, Ian Lara, Jerry Garcia, Jesus Sepulveda, Kall, Kim Congdon, Liss Pereira, Mark Viera, Marlena Rodriguez, Monica Escobedo, Nick Guerra, Orlando Leyba, Ramon Rivas, Rojo Perez, Shayla Rivera, Vanessa Gonzalez, and Vladamir Caamano.



Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor and creator, best known for his character work. Frankie is currently filming one of the lead roles in the Abc Studios Hulu pilot, entitled "Punk Ass B*tch" from creators Chris Estrada, Fred Armisen, Jake Weisman, Pat Bishop and Matt Ingebretson. He will next be seen in the Lifetime movie alongside Mario Lopez, entitled "Feliz Navidad."



Frankie tours as himself and as Creeper (a reformed cholo turned fitness guru) and Juanita Carmelita (a spicy suburban drama queen). Frankie's characters have racked up millions of views, and Creeper's CHOLOFIT exercise routines have become viral sensations. Frankie's repertoire of characters also includes party bro Afradooshie, feel-good guardian angel Pachanga, and he's got plenty more ready to debut. In addition to his stand-up and online sketches, Frankie voices a key character in Cartoon Network's upcoming "Victor and Valentino."



Additionally, he has made appearances on Comedy Central, HBO, TBS, and Nickelodeon. Frankie Quiñones brings a performance compared to a one-man variety show. He has performed for our troops overseas in Japan, Europe, and the Middle East and has toured with some of the industry's most respected headliners including Craig Robinson, Paul Rodriguez, and Eddie Griffin to name a few. Show description: Frankie Quiñones (TBS, Comedy Central, SeeSo) takes the stage along with live performances by his characters "Creeper" (CholoFit) and "Juanita Carmelita" (The Funny Drop).

Watch the trailer here: