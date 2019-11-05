Colin Farrell & Andy Serkis May Join THE BATMAN

Variety reports that some Hollywood royalty are eyeing roles in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." Andy Serkis ("Lord of the Rings") is considering playing Alfred; Farrell may play the Penguin.

The cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, and Paul Dano. The film will be released on June 25, 2021.

Danny DeVito played The Penguin in "Batman Returns." Michael Caine, Jeremy Irons, and Michael Gough have all played Alfred, the Waynes' butler.

Serkis played Gollum in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy of films. He recently starred in "Black Panther," and will direct "Venom 2" for Sony.

Farrell starred recently in "Dumbo." He's also known for "The Lobster," "Seven Psychpaths," and a West End revival of "Kiss Me, Kate."

Read the original story on Variety.





