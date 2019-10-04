Cloris Leachman, Diane Warren, Michelle Phillips, Lois Burwell to Honored at CIFF

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF), running Nov. 8 -11, is celebrating the achievements of four film industry luminaries at a red-carpet gala honoring Cloris Leachman with the Legacy Award, Diane Warren with the Transcendent Award, Michelle Phillips with the Cultural Impact Award, and Lois Burwell with Artistry in Filmmaking Award.

The awards will be presented Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Leonard Maltin Celebrity Tribute in the Crown Room at the Hotel del Coronado - the film festival's presenting sponsor. The champagne reception and dinner gala is hosted by Maltin, the respected film historian and critic, college professor, and honorary Festival Jury President, who will interview each of the award recipients during the evening celebration.

"The creative contributions to the film industry from these five artists are remarkable," said Merridee Book, Executive Director of the Coronado Island Film Festival. "This is the signature event of our 4-day film festival and we look forward to celebrating these cultural icons."

"There are several ways to attend this amazing night," Merridee said. "Become a Festival Benefactor, major sponsor, or purchase the Crown City Pass - which is nearly sold out - and it will give festival-goers access to the gala plus priority reservations to major studio films, panels, workshops, parties and more."

About the Honorees

Cloris Leachman, one of the most accomplished and beloved American actresses of stage, film and television, is a true Hollywood icon. The Academy Award winning actress has also won eight Primetime Emmy® Awards as well as a Daytime Emmy® Award. "The Last Picture Show," earned her an Oscar® for Best Supporting Actress and a BAFTA Award. Mel Brooks cast Leachman as the unforgettable Frau Blucher in his classic film "Young Frankenstein." They reteamed on "High Anxiety" and "History of the World: Part 1." From "The Muppet Movie" to "Spanglish," Leachman has performed in more than 70 films and hundreds of hours of television.

Diane Warren is one of the most prolific and successful contemporary songwriters of our time. Her songs have been featured in more than 100 films resulting in 10 Academy Award nominations. The most recent nomination was for the original song "I'll Fight" for RBG, a documentary feature about the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Warren has been nominated for 15 GRAMMY® awards and received a GRAMMY for the song "Because You Loved Me." She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001.

Michelle Phillips is GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter and actress who rose to fame as a vocalist in the1960's folk-pop group, The Mamas and the Papas. In their four years recording, the group released five studio albums, 17 singles, and sold nearly 40 million records worldwide. In 1998, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Phillips went on to star in "The Last Movie" with Dennis Hopper and the crime drama Dillinger which earned her a Golden Globe® nomination. Phillips has appeared in 41 films including the 2018 documentary "Echo in the Canyon."

Lois Burwell is an Academy Award winning Make-Up Artist with a career that spans more than 40 films. She was awarded the Oscar for Best Makeup for "Braveheart" and received a nomination for "Saving Private Ryan." Saving Private Ryan was the first of several of her collaborations with director Steven Spielberg including "Bridge of Spies," "Catch Me if You Can," and "Lincoln." For Lincoln, Burwell transformed Daniel Day Lewis into the 16th President and depicted a 10-year progression in his age. Burwell's specialty is period work and she is known for intensely researching the times, often spending hours in Library of Congress files. In 2017, Burwell was elected First Vice President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.





