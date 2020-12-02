Circle Network Announces Christmas Programming For Entire Month of December

Today, the Grand Ole Opry's Circle Network, the network dedicated to putting fans inside the circle of everything country, will kick off the holiday celebrations early with Christmas on Circle. Leading up to December 25th, the month-long network takeover will be filled with exclusive performances from some of the biggest names in country music, festive movies, Christmas-themed specials, and more featuring artists including Lauren Alaina, Dailey & Vincent, and Runaway June with more to be announced!

Kicking off tonight at 8:00 pm EST, Carrie Underwood will join Circle Sessions to talk about her first Christmas album My Gift, and why this album is so important to her. She shares album highlights and special moments including her duet with singer John Legend and Carrie's 5-year-old son Isaiah singing Little Drummer Boy. Carrie also shares workout tips and how she found time to write her book "FIND YOUR PATH." Carrie's episode will air again on Circle on December 3rd, 6th, 8th, 24th and 26th.

Following at 8:30 pm EST, Circle will host the Gaylord Hotel's Christmas Special "SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS" featuring platinum-selling No. 1 singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina performing the classic "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree". The show, hosted by Megan Alexander, will also feature Ricky Skaggs, Mark Wills, and Sharon White. Following the December 2nd premiere, the special will air again on Circle during the evenings of December 6th, 7th, and 8th.

Every Monday, fans will be able to tune in to Circle to catch their favorite holiday movies including Jack Frost, A Christmas Carol, A Christmas Too Many, A Christmas Miracle, Miracle on 34th Street, and 12 Days of Christmas Eve. Each film will be introduced by Runaway June members Natalie Stovall, Naomi Cooke, and Jennifer Wayne, with the group sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews throughout.

Dynamic duo Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent will also be getting in the holiday spirit through their annual Christmas specials on The Dailey and Vincent Show. Guest performers of the special include Moe Bandy, Jimmy Fortune, Kelly Lang, Jeannie Seely, TG Sheppard, and Darrin's daughter Victoria Vincent. The first of four Christmas specials will premiere on December 7th at 8:00 pm EST and every Monday at this time through December 28th.

On Christmas Eve, viewers can tune into Circle to enjoy holiday programming throughout the day including Faith Hill: Joy to the World, Circle Sessions: Carrie Underwood, and more. On Christmas Day, Circle will be showing viewers' favorite Christmas movies including Miracle on 34th Street, A Christmas Miracle, Jack Frost and A Christmas Too Many.

"This holiday season, we at Circle are excited to share with our viewers both beloved Christmas classics as well as new programming that we know country fans will love," said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network general manager. "We're featuring some of country's favorite artists from Lauren Alaina to Runaway June to celebrate all month long."

This September, Circle announced streaming distribution partnerships with The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast® and XUMO, bringing the network's country lifestyle original programming to millions more worldwide. Check CircleAllAccess.com for complete programming information and to see how you can be a part of Christmas on Circle.

ABOUT CIRCLE: Circle Network is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV.

For more details and to find out if Circle is available in your market, please visit www.CircleAllAccess.com.

