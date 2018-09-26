Cinedigm Acquires RIVER RUNS RED Starring Taye Diggs

Cinedigm announced that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the intense revenge thriller, RIVER RUNS RED, starring Taye Diggs (THE BEST MAN HOLIDAY, CHICAGO), George LOPEZ (LOPEZ TONIGHT, RIO 1& 2), Luke Hemsworth (HICKOCK, WESTWORLD), RJ Mitte (BREAKING BAD) and John Cusack (CON AIR, THE PAPERBOY). Cinedigm will release the picture in select theaters and On Demand and Digital November 9, with a Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD release to follow December 11, 2018.

Watch the trailer for RIVER RUNS RED below!

From writer and director Wes Miller (PRAYER NEVER FAILS) and his Production Company, Sweet Unknown Studios, RIVER RUNS RED follows respected Judge Charles Coleman (Taye Diggs), who has devoted his life to law enforcement. When his son is shot in a traffic stop gone awry, Coleman turns to his long-time friend, Detective Horace (John Cusack), and discovers an unchecked pattern of violence with these same cops. Betrayed by the system he swore to uphold, Coleman joins forces with another bereaved father (George Lopez), and the two men take the law into their own hands.

"With RIVER RUNS RED, Wes delivers a provocative, gripping spin on the classic vigilante genre," said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm's Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. "The entire cast is top notch, and audiences will be stirred by the sheer dramatic force of Taye and George's performances."

"Having previously partnered with Cinedigm on PRAYER NEVER FAILS, I am thrilled to be working with them again on RIVER RUNS RED," said Wes Miller. "They have proven themselves to be agile, forward-thinking partners, who embrace new formats like 4K, boast a deep network of digital relationships and work closely with filmmakers to develop and tailor the marketing and release strategy for a film."

The deal was negotiated by Melody Fowler, Vice-President of Acquisitions for Cinedigm, and Wes Miller.