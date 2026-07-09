Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY Cast Heading to THE TONIGHT SHOW

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NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will commemorate “The Odyssey” the week of July 13-16, welcoming the cast of Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s new mythic action epic to Studio 6B. The special week will feature several appearances from the film’s stars. Take a look at THE LINEUP below.

Additional bookings the following week include rapper and producer Travis Scott on Tuesday, July 21; Emmy winner John Leguizamo on Wednesday, July 22; and “The Odyssey” director Christopher Nolan on Thursday, July 23.

The new film was shot worldwide using brand new IMAX film technology and will open in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. Written and directed by Nolan, it stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Tony Award-nominee Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal (Dog Day Afternoon), Benny Safdie, Samantha Morton, Tony Award-winner John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, and more.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner. The show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

“The Odyssey” on “The Tonight Show”:

Monday, July 13 – BAFTA winner Tom Holland (Telemachus)

Tuesday, July 14 – Oscar winner Matt Damon (Odysseus)

Wednesday, July 15 – Emmy winner Zendaya (Athena)

Thursday, July 16 – Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra)

Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

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