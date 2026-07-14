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Christopher Nolan Discusses THE ODYSSEY and OPPENHEIMER with Jon Stewart on THE DAILY SHOW

Nolan discusses constructing films through diagrams, embracing the fantastical, and finishing ahead of schedule despite IMAX constraints.

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Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan sat down with Jon Stewart on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss his new film THE ODYSSEY, covering the production's origins, his filmmaking process, and the technical challenges of shooting with an IMAX camera in three-minute increments, a constraint that the production nonetheless finished ahead of schedule despite.

In the conversation, Nolan described how the success of OPPENHEIMER helped create the conditions for THE ODYSSEY to move forward, telling Stewart that audiences' appetite for ambitious, large-scale storytelling gave him confidence: "People want to go on this journey with us, let's give them a reason to believe." He also discussed his practice of constructing films through diagrams and structural frameworks before diving into the material itself, and spoke about balancing a respect for the source material with an embrace of its fantastical elements.

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