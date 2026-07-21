Chris Evans Returns as Steve Rogers in AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer

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Marvel released a new trailer for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, and the footage confirms one of the most anticipated returns in the franchise: Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers, seen grabbing Thor's hammer in the clip. The trailer, shared across platforms including TODAY's YouTube channel, offers the clearest look yet at the film ahead of its December 18 theatrical release.

Evans is one of several familiar faces returning for the film. The cast also includes stage veterans Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, who reprise their X-Men roles as Magneto and Professor X, respectively, marking their first time playing those characters together since 2014. Robert Downey Jr. appears in the film as well, this time taking on the role of the villainous Victor von Doom rather than Tony Stark.

Evans himself has maintained a connection to the stage alongside his film career. At New York Comic Con in 2023, he expressed a desire to return to Broadway, noting that any production would need to be something he could commit to exploring from different angles every night over a run of several months.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY opens in theaters on December 18. Infinity Vision tickets are currently available through Fandango, with purchases entered into a sweepstakes for a trip to the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

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