Charli xcx Releases 'Camera' Ahead of New Album 'Music, Fashion, Film'

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Charli xcx released a new single, 'Camera,' on Tuesday, July 21, with a video directed by Aidan Zamiri and starring Vincent Cassel. The track is set to appear on her forthcoming album MUSIC, FASHION, FILM, which also includes previously released songs 'Rock Music,' 'SS26,' and 'Wink Wink.' The album's artwork, also shot by Zamiri, features John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese. MUSIC, FASHION, FILM is due out Friday, July 24.

Photo Credit: Romy Gavras

Earlier this month, Charli hosted two intimate pop-up shows in New York and London to celebrate the new record, featuring special guests Clairo, Kim Petras, The Femcels, Jane Remover and Thy Slaughter with all proceeds going to Save the Music Charity in the US and Nordoff Robbins in the UK.

Charli hosted a global listening event for fans at independent cinemas around the world where attendees were some of the first in the world to hear the record alongside a bespoke visual. She has also announced additional listening parties in indie cinemas this Thursday.

Charli will headline arenas across NORTH AMERICA through September and October on the 'Music, Fashion, Film Tour', including two nights at both Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Los Angeles' Kia Forum, with special guest underscores joining on all dates. Tickets are available here.

Charli xcx has built a career moving between the experimental and the mainstream, characterised by reinvention, collaboration, and a singular approach to artistry that has influenced both the sound and visual language of contemporary culture. Her work has earned widespread critical acclaim including multiple BRIT and Grammy Awards.

Beyond music, Charli has become a defining presence in fashion and contemporary image-making and has expanded her creative practice into film, where she acts, writes, produces and scores projects with directors including Takashi Miike, Greg Araki and Cathy Yann.

Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri

Charli xcx Live Dates 2026:

Fri 31 Jul 2026 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Fri 07 Aug 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

Fri 28 Aug 2026 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

Sat 29 Aug 2026 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

Fri 11 Sep 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon 14 Sep 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Tue 15 Sep 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Mon 21 Sep 2026 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thu 24 Sep 2026 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Mon 28 Sep 2026 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri 02 Oct 2026 - Austin, TX - AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Music Festival

Tue 06 Oct 2026 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri 09 Oct 2026 - Austin, TX - AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Music Festival

Wed 14 Oct 2026 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sat 17 Oct 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun 18 Oct 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Wed 21 Oct 2026 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Fri 23 Oct 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena



Photo Credit: Romy Gavras

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...