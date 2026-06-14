Character Spotlight Clips Released for DISCLOSURE DAY, Featuring Josh O'Connor, Emily Blunt, and More

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Five character spotlight clips from DISCLOSURE DAY, the new Steven Spielberg science fiction film now playing in theaters, were posted this week by Amblin, offering individual introductions to the ensemble cast and their roles in the story.

The first clip centers on Josh O'Connor as Dr. Daniel Kellner, framing his character within a race-against-time scenario. A second video introduces Eve Hewson as Jane Blankenship, with the clip suggesting her character carries a perspective that challenges conventional thinking. The third spotlight follows Colman Domingo as Hugo Wakefield, positioning humanity as the core of his character's arc in the film.

Colin Firth appears in the fourth clip as Noah Scanlon, a figure described as working to prevent chaos, and Emily Blunt rounds out the series in the fifth video as Margaret Fairchild, a character presented as possessing a singular and unusual ability. Taken together, the five clips sketch out the broad strokes of a large ensemble navigating what appears to be a high-stakes government disclosure scenario.

DISCLOSURE DAY marks Spielberg's return to extraterrestrial subject matter, a genre he previously explored across several decades of filmmaking. BroadwayWorld has covered the film's promotional rollout extensively, including the final trailer release and a 70mm engagement at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, Massachusetts, which remains the only opportunity for New England audiences to see the film in that format. The film is currently in wide theatrical release.

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