Celebrate Father's Day With New Content on HBO Max
In addition, the Movies Page will host a “Films of Fatherhood” tray.
This Father's Day, HBO Max is honoring DADS and father figures from all walks of life by curating in-app collections and trays featuring series and blockbuster films that everyone can enjoy leading up to the cherished celebration on June 20.
Kicking-off June 15 in anticipation of the special day for dads, HBO Max subscribers can access the "Fathers of All Kinds" collection from the homepage and THE MOVIES page, which will include titles featuring a diverse array of fathers from all backgrounds and different types of DADS and fatherly role models such as "Abuelos," "In The Heights," "My Baby's Daddy," "Are We There Yet?," "Siempre, Luis," "Bicycle Thieves," and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." To top it off, Max Originals including "Close Enough," "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, "Wahl Street," "Raised by Wolves" and "House of Ho" will be available to stream on the app this Father's Day.
HBO Max will also feature "Watch With Dad" trays across its Series and Movies Page, the HBO Hub and its Kids and Family Genre Page, including favored flicks and beloved series like "Daddy Day Care," "Tenet," the "Pink Panther" collection, "Ocean's Eleven," "Speed," "Ford v. Ferrari," "Tiger," and "Happy Gilmore."
In addition, THE MOVIES Page will host a "Films of Fatherhood" tray, the Action Page will include "Films for Dad," and the Comedy page will have a "When Dad Needs a Laugh" tray. Plus, the Series and 13+ pages will have a tray called "The Ones with the Fathers," dedicated to "Friends" episodes that feature Monica and Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler's dads.
To top it off, the Kids experience will include a "Celebrating Dads" tray, showcasing the great TV DADS from "Little Baby Bum" and "Sesame Street" as well as "Dad-imation" trays, which will include animated adventures that celebrate DADS like "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes," "Craig of the Creek," "Clarence," "Adventure Time," and "Steven Universe."
Below are all the in-app curations users can discover on HBO Max this Father's Day:
Fathers of All Kinds
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Abuelos, 2019 (HBO)
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Bicycle Thieves, 1948
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Getting Even with Dad, 1994 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
In the Heights, 2021
My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones, 2013 (HBO)
RV, 2006
Siempre, Luis, 2020 (HBO)
Si Yo Fuera Rico, 2021 (HBO)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Homepage: Watch with Dad (Series & Movies)
Abuelos, 2019 (HBO)
Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)
Batman, 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Big Fish, 2003
Black Hawk Down, 2001
Cooking the Perfect Burger, 2019
Cooking the Ultimate Steak, 2019
Crocodile Hunter: The Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
The Departed, 2006
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
Ford v. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Hot Ones
How to be a Latin Lover, 2017
The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)
I Am Legend, 2007
Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
The Middle
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones, 2013 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 1960
Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
A Shot in the Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The Return of the Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Revenge of the Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Trail of the Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
Curse of the Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Son of the Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back in Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Rush Hour, 1998
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
RV, 2006
Siempre, Luis, 2020 (HBO)
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Ted, 2012 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
Movies Page: Films of Fatherhood
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Abuelos, 2019 (HBO)
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Bicycle Thieves, 1948
Big Fish, 2003
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
Frequency, 2000
Getting Even with Dad, 1994 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
In the Heights, 2021
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
The Kid, 1921
My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones, 2013 (HBO)
Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
RV, 2006
Siempre, Luis, 2020 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
HBO Hub: Watch with Dad
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Abuelos, 2019 (HBO)
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
Crocodile Hunter: The Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
Ford vs. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)
Frequency, 2000
Getting Even with Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)
Independence Day, 1996 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
The KING of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones, 2013 (HBO)
Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back in Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Siempre, Luis, 2020 (HBO)
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Ted, 2012 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
This is 40, 2012 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tiger, 2021 (HBO)
Action Page: Films for Dad
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Batman, 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Black Hawk Down, 2001
Blade, 1998
The Departed, 2006
Dirty Harry, 1971
Ford v. Ferrari, 2019 (HBO)
GoodFellas, 1990
I Am Legend, 2007
Independence Day, 1996 (HBO)
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Million Dollar Baby, 2004
The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)
No Country for Old Men, 2007
Ocean's Eleven, 1960
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Rush Hour, 1998
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Comedy Page: When Dad Needs a Laugh
The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
The Benchwarmers, 2006
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Down and Out in Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
Get Hard, 2015
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How to be a Latin Lover, 2017
The KING of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
Monster-In-Law, 2005
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back in Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Si Yo Fuera Rico, 2021 (HBO)
Ted, 2012 (HBO)
This is 40, 2012 (HBO)
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Series & 13+ Page: Friends Episodic tray: The Ones with the Fathers
The One with the Sonogram Ep. 102 (Ross + Monica's Dad)
The One Where Nana Dies Twice Ep. 108 (Ross + Monica's Dad)
The One with the Boobies Ep. 113 (Joey's Dad)
The One with Phoebe's Dad Ep. 209
The One with the Two Parties Ep. 222 (Rachel's Dad)
The One with the Race Car Bed Ep. 307 (Rachel's Dad)
The One Where Ross Got High Ep. 609 (Ross + Monica's Dad)
The One where Paul's the Man Ep. 643
The One with Chandler's Dad Ep. 722
The One with the Stripper Ep. 808 (Rachel's Dad)
The One in Massapequa Ep. 818 (Ross + Monica's Dad)
The One where Joey Speaks French Ep. 1013 (Rachel's Dad)
Kids & Family Genre Page: Watch with Dad
Adventure Time
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again
Aquaman (2018)
Astro Boy, 2009 (HBO)
Batman: The Animated Series
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Crocodile Hunter: The Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
Doctor Who
Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
The Flintstones, 1994 (HBO)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Goonies, 1985
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Justice League
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Mr. Popper's Penguins, 2011 (HBO)
Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Space Jam, 1996
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Tom and Jerry (Classic)
Kids 2-5: Celebrating Dads
Little Baby Bum: S1, Ep 108: Road Trip with Dad
Little Baby Bum: S1, Ep 200: I Love My Daddy Song
Sesame Street: S31, Ep1: Papa Bear's Perpetual Porridge Machine
Sesame Street: S45, Ep 21: Papa Bear Goes to Pre-school
Sesame Street: S47, Ep 24: Father's Day
Kids 6-9: Dad-imations: Animated adventures that celebrate Dads
Amazing World of Gumball: S6, Ep 6: The Father
Codename Kids Next Door: S5 E9: Operation: R.E.C.R.U.I.T./Operation: D.A.D.D.Y.
Craig of the Creek: S1 E8: Escape from Family Dinner
Craig of the Creek: S1 E9: Monster in the Garden
Craig of the Creek: S2, Ep 18: Craig and the Kid's Table
Dexter's Laboratory: S5 E1: Streaky Clean/A Dad Cartoon/Sole Brother
Dexter's Laboratory: S5 E11: Oh Brother/Another Dad Cartoon/Bar Exam
Dexter's Laboratory: S5 E13: Scare Tactics/A Mom Cartoon/My Dad vs. Your Dad
The Flintstones: S4 E13: Daddies Anonymous
Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: S2, Ep7: Mac Daddy
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S2 E1: Spider's Little Daddy/Tricycle of Terror
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S5 E10: Dad Day Afternoon/Scary Poppins
The Jetsons: S2, Ep 26: Far-Out Father
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: S1 E10: My Dad Can Beat up Your Dad
Static Shock: S1, Ep 8: Sons of the Fathers
The Powerpuff Girls: S3 E36: Sideline Dad
Yogi Bear: S1, Ep 9: Daffy Daddy
Kids 10-12: Dad-imations: Animated adventures that celebrate Dads
Adventure Time: S3, Ep 25: Dad's Dungeon
Adventure Time: S4, Ep 11: Daddy's Little Monster
Adventure Time: S5, Ep 6: Jake the Dad
Amazing World of Gumball: S6, Ep 6: The Father
Batman: The Animated Series: S3, Ep 2: Sins of a Father
Clarence: S2, Ep 26: Plant Daddies
Craig of the Creek: S1 E8: Escape from Family Dinner
Craig of the Creek: S1 E9: Monster in the Garden
Craig of the Creek: S2, Ep 18: Craig and the Kid's Table
Dexter's Laboratory: S5 E1: Streaky Clean/A Dad Cartoon/Sole Brother
Dexter's Laboratory: S5 E11: Oh Brother/Another Dad Cartoon/Bar Exam
Dexter's Laboratory: S5 E13: Scare Tactics/A Mom Cartoon/My Dad vs. Your Dad
Looney Tunes: S26, Ep 1: Birds of a Father
The Looney Tunes Show: S2, Ep 6: Father Figure
Regular Show: S6, Ep 3: Daddy Issues
Static Shock: S1, Ep 8: Sons of the Fathers
Steven Universe: S3, Ep 11: Drop Beat Dad
Steven Universe: S4, Ep 23: Are You My Dad?
Superman:The Animated Series: S2, Ep 25: Father's Day
Cartoon Network Hub: Dad-imations: Animated adventures that celebrate Dads
Adventure Time: S3, Ep 25: Dad's Dungeon
Adventure Time: S4, Ep 11: Daddy's Little Monster
Adventure Time: S5, Ep 6: Jake the Dad
Amazing World of Gumball: S6, Ep 6: The Father
Clarence: S2, Ep 26: Plant Daddies
Codename Kids Next Door: S5 E9: Operation: R.E.C.R.U.I.T./Operation: D.A.D.D.Y.
Craig of the Creek: S1 E8: Escape from Family Dinner
Craig of the Creek: S1 E9: Monster in the Garden
Craig of the Creek: S2, Ep 18: Craig and the Kid's Table
Dexter's Laboratory: S5 E1: Streaky Clean/A Dad Cartoon/Sole Brother
Dexter's Laboratory: S5 E11: Oh Brother/Another Dad Cartoon/Bar Exam
Dexter's Laboratory: S5 E13: Scare Tactics/A Mom Cartoon/My Dad vs. Your Dad
Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: S2, Ep7: Mac Daddy
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S2 E1: Spider's Little Daddy/Tricycle of Terror
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy: S5 E10: Dad Day Afternoon/Scary Poppins
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes: S1 E10: My Dad Can Beat up Your Dad
The Powerpuff Girls: S3 E36: Sideline Dad
Regular Show: S6, Ep 3: Daddy Issues
Steven Universe: S3, Ep 11: Drop Beat Dad
Steven Universe: S4, Ep 23: Are You My Dad?