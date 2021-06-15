Celebrate Father's Day With New Content on HBO Max

This Father's Day, HBO Max is honoring DADS and father figures from all walks of life by curating in-app collections and trays featuring series and blockbuster films that everyone can enjoy leading up to the cherished celebration on June 20.

Kicking-off June 15 in anticipation of the special day for dads, HBO Max subscribers can access the "Fathers of All Kinds" collection from the homepage and THE MOVIES page, which will include titles featuring a diverse array of fathers from all backgrounds and different types of DADS and fatherly role models such as "Abuelos," "In The Heights," "My Baby's Daddy," "Are We There Yet?," "Siempre, Luis," "Bicycle Thieves," and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." To top it off, Max Originals including "Close Enough," "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, "Wahl Street," "Raised by Wolves" and "House of Ho" will be available to stream on the app this Father's Day.

HBO Max will also feature "Watch With Dad" trays across its Series and Movies Page, the HBO Hub and its Kids and Family Genre Page, including favored flicks and beloved series like "Daddy Day Care," "Tenet," the "Pink Panther" collection, "Ocean's Eleven," "Speed," "Ford v. Ferrari," "Tiger," and "Happy Gilmore."

In addition, THE MOVIES Page will host a "Films of Fatherhood" tray, the Action Page will include "Films for Dad," and the Comedy page will have a "When Dad Needs a Laugh" tray. Plus, the Series and 13+ pages will have a tray called "The Ones with the Fathers," dedicated to "Friends" episodes that feature Monica and Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler's dads.

To top it off, the Kids experience will include a "Celebrating Dads" tray, showcasing the great TV DADS from "Little Baby Bum" and "Sesame Street" as well as "Dad-imation" trays, which will include animated adventures that celebrate DADS like "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes," "Craig of the Creek," "Clarence," "Adventure Time," and "Steven Universe."

Below are all the in-app curations users can discover on HBO Max this Father's Day:

Fathers of All Kinds

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Abuelos, 2019 (HBO)

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Bicycle Thieves, 1948

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Getting Even with Dad, 1994 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

In the Heights, 2021

My Baby's Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones, 2013 (HBO)

RV, 2006

Siempre, Luis, 2020 (HBO)

Si Yo Fuera Rico, 2021 (HBO)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Homepage: Watch with Dad (Series & Movies)

Movies Page: Films of Fatherhood

HBO Hub: Watch with Dad

Action Page: Films for Dad

Comedy Page: When Dad Needs a Laugh

Series & 13+ Page: Friends Episodic tray: The Ones with the Fathers

Kids & Family Genre Page: Watch with Dad

Kids 2-5: Celebrating Dads

Kids 6-9: Dad-imations: Animated adventures that celebrate Dads

Kids 10-12: Dad-imations: Animated adventures that celebrate Dads

Cartoon Network Hub: Dad-imations: Animated adventures that celebrate Dads

