Celebrate BATMAN DAY With HBO Max

Batman Day is September 19th.

Celebrate Batman Day on September 19 with HBO Max, the premiere destination to stream your favorite Batman series and films from the DC library.

Batman is the ultimate crusader against injustice and shows there's a superhero in all of us. Fans of all ages around the world can embrace their inner Caped Crusader and participate in a variety of activities to celebrate the timeless DC Super Hero. And what would Batman Day be without the iconic Bat-Signal?! Fans can learn how to build their very own through how-to videos and activity kits and share their own version of the Bat-Signal on social media. From free digital comics to other promotions and activities, keep visiting www.BatmanDay.com for the latest news and information and follow @Batman on Instagram and Facebook, @DCBatman on Twitter and @DCComics on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

See below for list of both live action and animated Batman movies and series and available to stream on HBO Max on Batman Day.

Batman, 1989

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016

Batman vs. Dracula, The, 2005

Batman vs. Robin, 2015

Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017

Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014

Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013

Batman: THE KILLING Joke, 2016 (HBO)

Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010

Batman: Year One, 2011

Beware the Batman, 2013

Harley Quinn (S1 & S2), 2019

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014

Joker 2019 (HBO)

Justice League (2017), 2017

Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010

Justice League: Doom , 2012

Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013

Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015

Justice League: War, 2014

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013

Suicide Squad, 2016

