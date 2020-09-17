Celebrate BATMAN DAY With HBO Max
Batman Day is September 19th.
Celebrate Batman Day on September 19 with HBO Max, the premiere destination to stream your favorite Batman series and films from the DC library.
Batman is the ultimate crusader against injustice and shows there's a superhero in all of us. Fans of all ages around the world can embrace their inner Caped Crusader and participate in a variety of activities to celebrate the timeless DC Super Hero. And what would Batman Day be without the iconic Bat-Signal?! Fans can learn how to build their very own through how-to videos and activity kits and share their own version of the Bat-Signal on social media. From free digital comics to other promotions and activities, keep visiting www.BatmanDay.com for the latest news and information and follow @Batman on Instagram and Facebook, @DCBatman on Twitter and @DCComics on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
See below for list of both live action and animated Batman movies and series and available to stream on HBO Max on Batman Day.
Batman, 1989
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
Batman vs. Dracula, The, 2005
Batman vs. Robin, 2015
Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
Batman: THE KILLING Joke, 2016 (HBO)
Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
Batman: Year One, 2011
Beware the Batman, 2013
Harley Quinn (S1 & S2), 2019
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
Joker 2019 (HBO)
Justice League (2017), 2017
Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
Justice League: Doom , 2012
Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
Justice League: War, 2014
Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013
Suicide Squad, 2016