Cartoon Network to Premiere INFINITY TRAIN with Five-Night Event

Cartoon Network will debut its newest mysterious animated series Infinity Train with a special five-night event beginning Monday, Aug. 5, at 7:30pm (ET/PT). Created by Owen Dennis, Infinity Train is a wild adventure filled with puzzles and peril at every twisty turn of events. Developed through Cartoon Network's award-winning Global Artists program, the original short spurred immediate attention -- gaining over five million views on Youtube since launch.

Infinity Train follows Tulip (voiced by Ashley Johnson), a headstrong 12-year-old girl, who must use her wits to uncover the train's many secrets - and hopefully return home. Tulip's mind-bending journey will find her forging friendships with One-One (voiced by Jeremy Crutchley), a robot with dueling personalities, and Atticus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), the canine king of Corginia. But with new surprises awaiting in every car, will Tulip ever find a way off the train?

Later this month, Infinity Train will make its official San Comic-Con International: San Diego debut with a star-studded cast appearance on Saturday, July 20. Infinity Train, executive produced by Cartoon Network Studios, is the latest addition to the network's growing slate of original animated series. Infinity Train will also be available on the CN App and VOD.

Cartoon Network is a division of WarnerMedia and the #1 animated series network in the U.S., offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears. Seen in 192 countries, over 400 million homes and in 31 languages, Cartoon Network inspires the next generation of creators and innovators by engaging its audience at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its award-winning pro-social initiative, Stop Bullying: Speak Up is an acknowledged and often used resource for kids and adults looking for tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.





Related Articles View More TV Stories