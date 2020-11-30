Cartoon Network Will Air Holiday Episodes of APPLE & ONION, TOTAL DRAMARAMA, THUNDERCATS ROAR!, & More

Cozy up with new episodes and holiday-themed shows and movies all month long on Cartoon Network.



Kick off the season and snuggle with your favorite elf for the one-hour special, Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then, begin the morning of Saturday, Dec. 5 with festive new episodes of Apple & Onion, ThunderCats Roar! and Total Dramarama.



Don't miss some of your favorite movies every Saturday and Sunday throughout December at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, including The Lego Movie, TEEN TITANS GO! To the Movies, Paddington and many more. And catch new episodes of Apple & Onion, DC SUPER HERO GIRLS and Teen Titans Go!, among others, throughout the month.



On Sunday, Dec. 20, CN will air Wonder Woman as part of the network's "Superhero Weekend." Tune-in for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes and clips leading up to the highly anticipated premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 streaming on HBO Max and in theaters on Dec. 25.



Find these episodes on-demand first along with many others on the Cartoon Network app.

