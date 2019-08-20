Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr. Join Bryan Cranston in YOUR HONOR

Variety reports that Carmen Ejogo and Isiah Whitlock Jr. have joined Showtime's upcoming drama "Your Honor," an adaptation of the Israeli drama "Kvodo." Multiple Emmy-winner Bryan Cranston ("Breaking Bad") was previously announced to star.

Cranston plays a respected New Orleans judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D'Elia, and Hunter Doohan round out the rest of the cast.

Ejogo plays Lee Delamere, a smart lawyer at a moneyed law firm whose passionate pursuit of justice pulls her back into the New Orleans criminal justice system. Whitlock is Charlie, who is the oldest and best friend of Michael Desiato (Cranston). Charlie is a rising political star in New Orleans, who will do anything to protect his best friend.

Ejogo is a British actor and musician who starred in the "Fantastic Beasts" films and "Selma." She also appeared in the third season of "True Detective." Whitlock played Clay Davis on "The Wire," widely considered the best TV show of all time. He recently starred in "BlacKkKlansman" and "The Old Man & The Gun."

