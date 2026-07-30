CITY EATS: CHARLESTON Season Finale to Air Tonight on AspireTV

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AspireTV is set to air the season finale of CITY EATS: CHARLESTON, the culinary travel program that has spent its run exploring the food scene of the South Carolina city, according to the network.

Tonight, aspireTV, the network that celebrates and reflects Black culture and urban lifestyle, will air the season finale episode of CITY EATS: CHARLESTON, at 8pm ET.

CITY EATS: CHARLESTON is a culinary journey through one of America's most historic and flavor-rich cities, hosted by celebrity chef and TV personality G. Garvin. In this vibrant Southern destination, G. Garvin explores Charleston's kitchens, neighborhoods and rising culinary voices, uncovering the stories, heritage and bold creativity that define its ever-evolving food scene.

From the French-Southern elegance of 39 Rue de Jean to the deeply rooted West African traditions of Bintü Atelier, and from the bold, boundary-pushing flavors of KING BBQ, to the intimate Filipino storytelling at Kultura, each episode reveals how Charleston's past and present come together on the plate. G. Garvin also experiences the rich, aromatic traditions of Ma'am Saab, where Pakistani cuisine brings centuries of flavor into the heart of the city. Along the way, he discovers the soulful comfort of My Three Sons, the vibrant Caribbean spirit of Taste of the Islands, and the inventive, modern edge of WILD Common, meeting the chefs and visionaries who infuse every dish with culture, memory and personal history.

On this week's episode of CITY EATS: CHARLESTON…

'King BBQ'

King BBQ takes everything you think you know about barbecue and flips it on its head. Chef Shuai Wang, Pitmaster Brandon Olson, and Corrie Wang blend Chinatown flavors with Southern smoke, creating dishes like crispy pork belly, five spice chicken, and duck breast wrapped in fluffy bao. This isn't fusion, it's a fearless, flavorful collision of craft and culture. In Charleston, where reinvention thrives, KING BBQ proves that tradition can evolve without losing its soul.

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