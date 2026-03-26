CHEECH & CHONG’S LAST MOVIE Heading to Paramount+ in April

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Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie, a documentary that chronicles the comedy duo on a road trip to a destination known as “The Joint," will debut on the Paramount+ Premium plan on April 20.

Told through a mix of road trip footage, animation and archival clips, Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie follows the pair as they recall their lives from childhood to joining forces in the 1960s, all the way until their breakup in the 1980s.

After premiering to rave reviews at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, the film debuted with a limited and then nationwide release in April 2025.

The movie is directed by David Bushnell, who also serves as a producer alongside Robbi Chong. Executive producers on the project include John Paul DeJoria, Gary Haseley, Cleo Segura Sherrel and Christian Selleron. Check out the official trailer below.