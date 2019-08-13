CBS to Re-Air CARPOOL KARAOKE: WHEN CORDEN MET MCCARTNEY LIVE FROM LIVERPOOL

The five-time Emmy Award-nominated primetime special CARPOOL KARAOKE: WHEN CORDEN MET MCCARTNEY LIVE FROM LIVERPOOL will be rebroadcast Monday, August 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The primetime special features footage from the popular "Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke" segment which aired on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden on June 21, 2018. During the "Carpool Karaoke" segment, Corden and McCartney drove around Liverpool, visited McCartney's childhood home and several of the places referenced in the song "Penny Lane," and surprised locals with an intimate performance at a pub. The special originally aired August 20, 2018.

The special is currently nominated for five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special.

Corden is the most nominated performer/producer/writer for "The 71st Emmy Awards" with seven nominations, while executive producer Ben Winston leads all individual nominations with eight. THE LATE LATE SHOW executive producer Rob Crabbe also received five nominations.

The "Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke" has nearly 150 million digital views across Facebook and YouTube.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show regularly features viral segments such as "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk the Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The show holds the Youtube record for the most-watched late night clip with "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which has 202 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.

Photo Credit: CBS





Related Articles View More TV Stories