CBS Television Stations, CBS Interactive Launch CBSN Los Angeles

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive today announced the launch of CBSN Los Angeles, the second of the Company's local direct-to-consumer streaming news services in major markets across the country. CBSN Los Angeles features 24/7 anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news events in the region, as well as an extensive library of local news content that will be available for on-demand viewing. CBSN Los Angeles joins CBSN New York, which debuted in December 2018.

CBSN Los Angeles' daily lineup includes live streams of KCBS (CBS 2) and KCAL (KCAL 9), regularly scheduled newscasts and additional weekday one-hour newscasts at 7:00 AM and 1:00 PM that are produced exclusively for the platform.

CBSN Los Angeles programming will be led by CBS 2 and KCAL 9 anchors and reporters as well as a team of journalists who will report exclusively for the streaming service.

"Beginning with the launch of CBSN New York, which has exceeded our expectations and is steadily growing its audience, to today's debut in Los Angeles, and continuing with our plans to launch our next services in Boston and San Francisco later this year, we are excited to be moving forward with our commitment to make our premium local news content available on all of the most popular platforms and open the door to creating new revenue streams," said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations.

"As we have proven with the success of CBSN New York, the need to deliver local, relevant and useful information regardless of device or platform continues to grow," said Adam Wiener, EVP/GM of CBS Local Digital Media. "By harnessing the newsgathering power of KCBS/KCAL, we are excited to have Los Angeles as the next market to leverage CBSN distribution."

"The CBSN Los Angeles launch further cements CBS News' leading position in streaming news," said Christy Tanner, Executive Vice President & General Manager of CBS News Digital. "CBSN will continue to set the standard as the essential 24/7 news service, with the national, local and global stories viewers want and need."

CBSN Los Angeles is available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices. In addition, the service is available through www.CBSLosAngeles.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

CBSN Los Angeles and the portfolio of CBSN Local services build on the success of CBSN, the pioneering 24/7 streaming news service from CBS News and CBS Interactive that delivers live national and global news coverage and in-depth reporting from CBS News' team of trusted journalists. Launched in November 2014, the platform continues to drive strong and sustained viewership growth, delivering a record nearly 400 million total streams in 2018.

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive will continue the rollout of CBSN Local services in major markets where CBS owns local television stations.

The CBSN Local services will be ad-supported. They will complement CBS' other streaming services, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, and will ultimately be included as live channels in CBS ALL ACCESS in their respective markets.





