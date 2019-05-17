CBS Announces Premiere Dates for Two Returning True-Crime News Series

CBS today announced the premiere dates for two returning true-crime news series to be broadcast this summer, WHISTLEBLOWER and NCIS: THE CASES THEY CAN'T FORGET.

WHISTLEBLOWER begins its second season on Friday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), investigating the real-life David vs. Goliath stories of heroic people who put everything on the line to stop illegal and often dangerous wrongdoing when major corporations or individuals rip off the government and U.S. taxpayers. The cases examined this season represent potential fraud totaling more than $2 billion. The series takes viewers behind the scenes as these unsung heroes step up and risk everything to expose unethical greed and activities as they try to protect those who are most vulnerable to fraudulent scams. Alex Ferrer returns as host.

"Chicago PD: Breaking THE CODE of Silence" - In the second season premiere episode, Ferrer interviews a whistleblower who exposed corrupt officers who stole from drug dealers and planted drugs on innocent people.

Additional cases that will be examined this season include a medical system where midwives are in charge of high-risk pregnancies; kickbacks at a crematorium; a scam allegedly involving counterfeit healthcare hardware being used in back surgery, which may have defrauded Medicare; and, for the first time on national television, two whistleblowers discuss how they brought suspicions of massive fraud by members of a polygamous cult to the FBI.

NCIS: THE CASES THEY CAN'T FORGET returns for a third season with a special two-hour premiere, Wednesday, May 29 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) with Rocky Carroll as the on-camera host. The series features a slate of the biggest cases handled by the real-life Naval Criminal Investigative Service. These are the kinds of challenging investigations that have inspired cases on CBS Entertainment's successful primetime series NCIS, broadcast television's #1 drama, NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS. The previous name of the series was 48 HOURS: NCIS.

"Road Map to Murder" - In the third season premiere episode, NCIS agents take viewers inside the mysterious case of a young Navy officer murdered after using an ATM. The investigation would lead the agents on a trail of greed, lies and double-lives.

Other cases that will be explored this season include agents exposing how a decorated Marine survived multiple attempts on his life by a jealous rival; a double murder of a newly married Navy man and his wife; and the emotional investigation into the murder of a 10-year-old girl that would haunt NCIS agents for three decades.

WHISTLELBLOWER is a CBS News production for CBS Television Studios. Alex Ferrer is the host. Susan Zirinsky is the senior executive producer. Anthony Batson, Alex Ferrer and Ted Eccles are the executive producers.

NCIS: THE CASES THEY CAN'T FORGET is a CBS News production from the team behind 48 HOURS. Rocky Carroll is the host. Anthony Batson is the executive producer.





