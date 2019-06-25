CBC Gem Original SAVE ME Returns on June 27

CBC Gem original anthology series SAVE ME returns with six unforgettable new episodes (6x10min), continuing to take a comedic yet poignant look at lives on the brink of a 911 emergency incident. Premiering on June 27, National PTSD Awareness Day, the new season features the returning cast of eclectic paramedics, and will take viewers deeper as the first responders are forced to come to terms with their job's effect on their mental health. SAVE ME's new episodes will be available exclusively on the free CBC Gem streaming service.



"SAVE ME's new slate of episodes continues to spotlight unique characters and plotlines, but we're starting to peel back the layers," says Fab Filippo, Creator, Writer and Director. "The series continues to find humour in the unexpected curveballs life throws, but we're also shedding light on the realities of PTSD and how it affects those on the front lines. We're thrilled to partner with CBC on the new season, featuring unforgettable appearances from a roster of talented and iconic Canadians who are helping us share these stories."



Viewers can watch as EMS Goldie, played by series creator Fab Filippo (Guidestones,Queer as Folk, Billable Hours), and his paramedic colleagues arrive at the scenes of 911 emergency calls. These new episodes feature appearances from notable Canadians including Andrew Phung (Kim's Convenience), Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek), Nicholas Campbell (DaVinci's Inquest, Coroner), Rebecca Liddiard (Frankie Drake Mysteries), Nicola Correia-Damude (Shadowhunters), Scott Thompson (The Kids in the Hall), and acclaimed journalist and news anchor Peter Mansbridge.



"Audiences and critics alike were captivated by the stories of humour and heartbreak featured in the first season of SAVE ME, MAKING IT one of our top CBC Gem originals to date," says Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming, CBC. "We're excited to continue our collaboration with Fab Filippo and the iThentic team, bringing six more binge-worthy episodes of SAVE ME exclusively to CBC Gem."



Season One of SAVE ME took home one Canadian Screen Award and was nominated for a total of six. The first season also received several international accolades including a nomination for a Webby Award in the category of Comedy: Long Form or Series along with the likes of THE DAILY SHOW and Jimmy Kimmel Live.



A CBC Gem original series, SAVE ME is produced by iThentic with the participation of the Bell Fund and the Candian Media Fund (CMF). The series is created, written and directed by Fab Filippo and produced by Lisa Baylin. Jonas Diamond and Fab Filippo serve as executive producers. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Programming; Gave Lindo is Executive Director, OTT Programming; Mélanie Lê Phan and Zach Feldberg are Executives in Charge of Production, Digital Originals.





