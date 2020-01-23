CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES Returns to Apple TV January 24

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will return for another season starting Friday, January 24. A new episode will debut each week for free on the Apple TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

The first nine episodes of "Carpool Karaoke" season three will premiere on the following Fridays:

January 24 Darius Rucker & Anthony Anderson

January 31 THE MASKED SINGER judges (Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke)

February 7 Kesha & Whitney Cummings

February 14 GOOD GIRLS cast (Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, Retta)

February 21 Jay Leno & Seal

February 28 Deschanel Sisters & PROPERTY BROTHERS (Emily Deschanel, Zooey Deschanel, Drew Scott & Jonathan Scott)

March 6 Fred Armisen & Weezer

March 13 WWE: Becky Lynch, Roman & more

March 20 Stranger Things cast (Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLoughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard)

Fans can catch up on past episodes of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" on the Apple TV app at apple.co/Carpool-Karaoke. The series has featured superstars such as Jamie Foxx, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Tyra Banks, Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones, Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Durant, Travis Scott, Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Ben Platt and Sara Bareilles.

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series," which is based on the popular segment from "The Late Late Show with James Corden," won back-to-back Emmy Awards in 2018 and 2019 for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series and the Critics' Choice Award for Short Form Series in 2019. "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" is produced for Apple by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. James Corden and Ben Winston are the creators and executive producers, along with executive producer Eric Pankowski.

Watch the season trailer here:





