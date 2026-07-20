CAPE FEAR Episode 9 to Premiere Globally on Apple TV+

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The ninth episode of CAPE FEAR, the penultimate installment of the Apple TV+ limited series, is set to premiere globally on Friday, July 24. In the episode, titled 'The Scar,' Anna drives to Cape Fear to search for Crystal and find answers, while Max gives lethal instructions to Neveah. The psychological horror thriller stars Amy Adams and Javier Bardem, who also serve as executive producers, alongside Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, and Malia Pyles. The series, created and executive produced by Nick Antosca, is inspired by the 1991 film directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, both of whom also executive produce the series. New episodes air every Friday through July 31, 2026 on Apple TV+.

A sneak peek clip from the ninth episode is available ahead of its global premiere. CAPE FEAR made its global debut on Friday, June 5, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 31, 2026 on Apple TV+.

Episode 109 - The Scar

Anna drives to Cape Fear to find Crystal—and answers. Max gives lethal instructions to Neveah.

About CAPE FEAR

Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance. Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, Lily Collias and Malia Pyles round out the ensemble cast, and the supporting cast includes CCH Pounder, Jamie Hector and Anna Baryshnikov.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, CAPE FEAR is based on both the novel 'The Executioners,' which inspired Gregory Peck's Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, who produced the 1991 film, alongside Scorsese. Creator Nick Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca's overall deal at UCP, where he's been based since 2017.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 816 wins and 3,498 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Oscar Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award-winning 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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